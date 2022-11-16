Answers to queries about Donald Trump’s campaign money

Donald Trump’s political operation, overseen by his leadership PAC Save America, is sitting on more than $100 million.

Leadership PACs are set up to enable political figures to assist other candidates.

They can also act as campaigns-in-waiting for candidates for president.

Donald Trump will now be subject to new restrictions on money-raising and expenditure before to the 2024 race as a result of his formal announcement of a third presidential run.

The former president still has several options to profit from the sizable fundraising operation he and his advisers have established since their defeat in the 2020 election, according to election lawyers and campaign finance experts, who noted that there are loopholes in federal election laws and that existing laws are not always strictly enforced by federal regulators.

Trump’s wealth: how much does he have?

For instance, Save America has spent more than $8.5 million on legal fees since the beginning of 2021, some of which went to lawyers who have defended Trump in private lawsuits like the extensive suit that New York Attorney General Letitia James filed in September alleging fraud in the business practices of the Trump Organization. Trump has refuted all accusations.

A super PAC that can raise and spend an unlimited amount of money but is prohibited from coordinating its actions with the candidates it supports was recently founded by the close associates of the former president.

With the intention of supporting Trump’s preferred candidates in the midterm elections, Save America donated $20 million last month to the newly formed Trump-aligned super PAC, MAGA Inc.

According to political analysts, that transfer may have hinted at one method Save America’s enormous war fund might support Trump’s campaign in the coming months.

