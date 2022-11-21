China’s zero-cases policy causes first Covid deaths in six months

Since Saturday, three fatalities have been confirmed in Beijing, bringing the total number of fatalities in the nation to 5,229.

Covid deaths have been reported in China for the first time in six months, and officials have warned that the situation in the capital is at its worst point since the outbreak began.

Since Saturday, three fatalities have been confirmed in Beijing, bringing the total number of fatalities in the nation to 5,229.

The killings take place while China’s “zero-Covid policy” ignites sporadic demonstrations.

The contentious policy resulted in the forced isolation of positive citizens and the lockdown of millions of people.

Three million people have been told to stay at home in Beijing, where authorities have already imposed a lockdown in the Haidian district of the city.

Travelers to the capital will also be required to undergo testing during their first three days there and to remain indoors until they receive the all-clear.

Beijing – a city of more than 21 million – reported 316 new Covid cases to 15:00 on Monday, according to media. Amongst the three deaths reported since Sunday afternoon was an 87-year-old man.

Advertisement Liu Xiaofeng – the deputy director of Beijing’s municipal Centre for Disease Control and Prevention – described the situation as the most complex and severe yet seen in the city, the news agency added.

Advertisement A day earlier, a municipality spokesman warned Beijing was facing "a grim and complicated epidemic prevention and control situation", according to Chinese media. Although China claims to have considerably fewer coronavirus deaths than most of the rest of the world because to its stringent zero-Covid policy, it has been reported repeatedly that emergency care for extremely ill patients was delayed in locked-down zones or quarantine facilities. Online outcry has increased recently in response to claims that a newborn died because Covid limitations caused her medical attention to be delayed. In Lanzhou, a city in western China, there were irate protests earlier this month after a father claimed that delays in sending his infant son to the hospital contributed to his death from carbon monoxide poisoning. Then, in October, allegations surfaced of the death of a 14-year-old girl in Henan Province after contracting an illness in a Covid quarantine facility. The day after he met Chinese President Xi Jinping at a summit in Thailand, John Lee, the leader of Hong Kong, tested positive for the drug Covid in another instance.