Hong Kong’s leader joins Xi at APEC to boost the city’s image

Hong Kong’s Chief Executive John Lee arrives in Bangkok for APEC summit.

It is the first time Lee has been to a global gathering since 2013.

Lee is anticipated to use the meeting to pitch Hong Kong as open for business. He will lead a Hong Kong delegation in meetings with Thai counterparts.

John Lee, the leader of Hong Kong, arrives for a regional economic summit in Bangkok. This is the first time in nearly three years that the city’s chief executive has attended a global gathering as the Asian financial center prepares for a comeback.

Following more than two years of strict international border controls, Lee, a US-sanctioned official who helped Hong Kong through a recent, significant easing of its Covid-19 controls, is anticipated to use the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting to pitch the city as open for business.

“We will walk the talk and tell Hong Kong’s good stories in order to attract enterprises and talents to the city for business and development,” Lee said after arriving in Bangkok on Thursday, referring to his plan to lead a Hong Kong business delegation in meetings with Thai counterparts following the summit.

But first, Lee will attend the two-day APEC leaders’ meeting in the Thai capital, which starts on Friday and will focus on regional trade and integration as well as addressing global economic threats like inflation and rising food prices. Xi Jinping, the leader of China, and representatives from 19 other economies on both sides of the Pacific will also attend.

Following his arrival Thursday afternoon at Bangkok’s international airport, Lee had a private meeting with Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. According to CCTV, Lee was also at the airport to welcome Xi when he arrived.

The summit presents Lee, who assumed office in July, with a chance to work to regain the trust of the global business community after three years that have seen the city undergo significant change. Before the pandemic, the former British colony experienced widespread pro-democracy demonstrations in 2019, which were followed by a broad crackdown on civil society and opposition politicians supported by Beijing.

In 2020, as part of its response to Beijing’s imposition of onerous national security legislation in the city, the US imposed sanctions on Lee for his role in “restricting the freedom of expression or assembly of the citizens of Hong Kong.” This action was taken by the administration of former US President Donald Trump. Lee served as the city’s secretary for security at the time. Carrie Lam, the city’s former chief executive, received sanctions as well.

While Vice President Kamala Harris and other US officials will be present at APEC, US President Joe Biden will not.

Although the Covid-19 limitations have just recently been significantly loosened, Lee’s focus will be on economics rather than politics as the Hong Kong government attempts to resuscitate a sagging economy.

City officials declared in September that they will stop the formal Covid-19 quarantine program for foreign visitors, which at one point mandated that guests spend up to three weeks in a designated lodging at their own expense.

The restrictions were loosened as a result of intense pressure from the business community in Hong Kong and some public health officials, who were worried that the financial hub, formerly known as “Asia’s World City,” would be left behind as the rest of the world recovered from the pandemic. These concerns were fueled by the economy’s decline, a flight of foreigners, and other factors.

This was a change from mainland China policy, which still requires border quarantine and pursues a program of eradicating all illnesses.

Instead, Hong Kong has worked to strike a balance between containing the virus’ spread and making itself available for international events, such as the financial leaders’ summit that city hosted earlier this month, the Hong Kong Sevens, its biggest annual sporting event that had been postponed since 2019 due to political unrest, and later, Covid-19.

“We’re working on specific and dedicated plans to ensure major events and economic activities can be held smoothly, to open up Hong Kong, to bring a world of business back to Hong Kong as quickly and as safely as we can,” Lee said at a Hong Kong-based health summit last week, according to public broadcaster RTHK.

To “strengthen Hong Kong’s connections as well as economic and trade exchanges with Thailand,” the government stated before the trip, Lee will lead a delegation of more than 20 high-level representatives from various sectors on corporate visits and meetings on the sidelines of APEC.

