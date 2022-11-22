India police arrests parents of woman found dead in suitcase

The parents of a young woman were detained by Indian police after they allegedly murdered her and dumped her body close to an expressway.

Aayushi Chaudhary, the victim, was a student at a private college in Delhi, where she resided with her family.

In the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, close to Mathura, the woman’s body was discovered on Friday placed inside a red suitcase that had been wrapped in plastic.

Her mother Brajbala and father Nitesh Kumar Yadav have not yet made any public statements.

According to the authorities, a “honor killing” is being suspected in this case.

In India, there are frequent reports of honor killings, which are crimes perpetrated against those who are thought to be violating long-standing customs.

Young men and women who fall in love or get married against the wishes of their family outside of their caste or inside their sub-caste make up the majority of the victims.

Police said in a thorough news release on Monday that the 22-year-father old’s killed her on November 17 as a result of an argument about her impending marriage to a person of a different caste. They claimed that the deceased person’s parents placed the body in a suitcase and left it overnight close to the Yamuna expressway.

The woman’s head, face, and other body parts had damage marks after she was found dead a day later, according to a post-mortem, which confirmed that she had been “shot twice in the chest,” according to authorities.

The car reportedly utilized in the incident as well as the father’s legal weapons have been seized.