Iranian police investigate man beaten, shot

A video of Iranian riot police repeatedly stomping and shooting a guy prompted an investigation.

After the death of a young woman in detention, the two-minute tape was uploaded on social media on Tuesday.

It depicts nighttime police beating a man on the ground. The footage shows the man trying to shield his head and torso from the punches and kicks.

After leaving him on the ground, riot gear officers approach and beat him with batons. The video, taken on a cellphone from an overlooking building, ends with a policeman shooting the man at point-blank range with a pellet shotgun.

In a brief statement reported by state media on Wednesday, the Iranian police central command announced an investigation to determine the incident’s time and place and identify offending officers.

“The police do not condone violence and unorthodox behavior and offenders will undoubtedly face penal measures according to the rules,” it stated.

British rights group Amnesty International tweeted the video, calling it “another awful reminder that the savagery of Iran’s security forces knows no bounds” and demanding the UN Human Rights Council to investigate.

The film was released during the September 16 protests against Mahsa Amini’s killing.

The 22-year-old woman died in a Tehran hospital after falling in a “re-education” center where the “morality police” had taken her after her detention for alleged dress code violations. Her family disputes an official investigation that found she was not beaten and died of pre-existing ailments.

Authorities have not confirmed the deaths of dozens of protesters, including security officers. Iran started “rioter” judicial cases last week.

The UN has voiced “alarm” about Iran, and the US and Albania will conduct an informal Security Council discussion on the protests on Wednesday that all UN members can attend.

Iranian officials called the meeting politically motivated and criticized the UN envoy on human rights in the country for briefing it.

