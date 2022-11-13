Joe Biden thinks re-election campaign plans, says White House

President Joe Biden intends to run for president again, says White House adviser Anita Dunn.

Dunn indicated that the news had nothing to do with any anticipated announcement by former President Donald Trump.

Some Democrats have voiced concerns that Biden shouldn’t run for office again or would decide against it.

If Donald Trump runs and secures the Republican nomination, the 2024 election might resemble a previous one.

According to top White House adviser Anita Dunn, President Joe Biden intends to run for president again and will decide either later this year or early next year.

Speaking to CBS News’ Face the Nation programme, Dunn indicated that the news had nothing to do with any anticipated announcement by his 2020 challenger, former President Donald Trump.

“You don’t run for president because of what the other side is doing or what another candidate may be doing,” she said.

“The president will run because he feels that he is the best person to continue the progress that we have made in this country.”

Since months, party members have voiced their opinions that the president shouldn’t run for office again or would decide against it, with some expressing alarm over his poor approval ratings and senior age.

But Dunn is one of many people who will support Biden in his bid for reelection after the midterm elections.

Gretchen Whitmer, the newly-elected governor of Michigan, and Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House, both endorsed the president on Sunday chat shows.

