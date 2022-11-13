Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • Joe Biden thinks re-election campaign plans, says White House
Joe Biden thinks re-election campaign plans, says White House

Joe Biden thinks re-election campaign plans, says White House

Articles
Advertisement
Joe Biden thinks re-election campaign plans, says White House

Joe Biden thinks re-election campaign plans, says White House

Advertisement
  • President Joe Biden intends to run for president again, says White House adviser Anita Dunn.
  • Dunn indicated that the news had nothing to do with any anticipated announcement by former President Donald Trump.
  • Some Democrats have voiced concerns that Biden shouldn’t run for office again or would decide against it.
Advertisement

If Donald Trump runs and secures the Republican nomination, the 2024 election might resemble a previous one.

According to top White House adviser Anita Dunn, President Joe Biden intends to run for president again and will decide either later this year or early next year.

Speaking to CBS News’ Face the Nation programme, Dunn indicated that the news had nothing to do with any anticipated announcement by his 2020 challenger, former President Donald Trump.

“You don’t run for president because of what the other side is doing or what another candidate may be doing,” she said.

“The president will run because he feels that he is the best person to continue the progress that we have made in this country.”

Since months, party members have voiced their opinions that the president shouldn’t run for office again or would decide against it, with some expressing alarm over his poor approval ratings and senior age.

Advertisement

But Dunn is one of many people who will support Biden in his bid for reelection after the midterm elections.

Gretchen Whitmer, the newly-elected governor of Michigan, and Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House, both endorsed the president on Sunday chat shows.

Also Read

What Joe Biden says about the midterm elections?
What Joe Biden says about the midterm elections?

Joe Biden called the midterm elections "a good day, I think, for...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the UK News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
In a significant speech on the Ukraine war, Putin rails against the West while praising troops
In a significant speech on the Ukraine war, Putin rails against the West while praising troops
TSA concerned about upsurge in firearms at American airports
TSA concerned about upsurge in firearms at American airports
UN torture prevention body terminates visit to Australia
UN torture prevention body terminates visit to Australia
As Venice's canals run dry, Italy faces a fresh drought alert
As Venice's canals run dry, Italy faces a fresh drought alert
Japan PM pledges $5.5 billion in additional Ukraine aid
Japan PM pledges $5.5 billion in additional Ukraine aid
While Biden visits Ukraine, China's top diplomat heads to Moscow
While Biden visits Ukraine, China's top diplomat heads to Moscow
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story