Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • Kuwait hangs 7 in first executions since 2017
Kuwait hangs 7 in first executions since 2017

Kuwait hangs 7 in first executions since 2017

Articles
Advertisement
Kuwait hangs 7 in first executions since 2017

Kuwait hangs 7 in first executions since 2017

Advertisement
  • Kuwait has executed seven people in a mass killing, the state-run media agency reported.
  • This is the country’s first execution since 2017, despite clemency requests from human rights groups.

Despite protests from Amnesty International, four Kuwaitis, a Pakistani, a Syrian, and an Ethiopian were executed by hanging.

Advertisement

Kuwait has executed seven people in a mass killing, the state-run media reported. This is the country’s first execution since 2017, despite clemency requests from human rights organizations. A Pakistani, a Syrian, an Ethiopian, four Kuwaitis, and three other prisoners were hanged on Wednesday. Of the seven, two were female.

“[Kuwaiti] authorities must immediately establish an official moratorium on executions,” Amnesty’s deputy regional director Amna Guellali said in a statement.

In the Gulf region, particularly in Iran and Saudi Arabia, the death sentence is frequently used. The largest known mass execution in the contemporary history of the country occurred in March when Saudi Arabia murdered 81 prisoners in a single day.

Since the death penalty was established in Kuwait in the middle of the 1960s, hundreds of people have been put to death, mostly those who had been found guilty of murder or drug trafficking.

In April 2013, Kuwaiti authorities executed three men by hanging. Two months later, two Egyptians who had been found guilty of murder and kidnapping were put to death.

Also Read

Watch Video: A mother hangs her child to pick up saree from the 10th floor
Watch Video: A mother hangs her child to pick up saree from the 10th floor

A frightening video of a child dangling from the balcony of his...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
TSA concerned about upsurge in firearms at American airports
TSA concerned about upsurge in firearms at American airports
UN torture prevention body terminates visit to Australia
UN torture prevention body terminates visit to Australia
As Venice's canals run dry, Italy faces a fresh drought alert
As Venice's canals run dry, Italy faces a fresh drought alert
Japan PM pledges $5.5 billion in additional Ukraine aid
Japan PM pledges $5.5 billion in additional Ukraine aid
While Biden visits Ukraine, China's top diplomat heads to Moscow
While Biden visits Ukraine, China's top diplomat heads to Moscow
Moscow has once again urged Sweden to share the conclusions of the Nord Stream 2 investigation
Moscow has once again urged Sweden to share the conclusions of the Nord Stream 2 investigation
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story