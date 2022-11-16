Kuwait hangs 7 in first executions since 2017

Kuwait has executed seven people in a mass killing, the state-run media agency reported.

This is the country’s first execution since 2017, despite clemency requests from human rights groups.

Despite protests from Amnesty International, four Kuwaitis, a Pakistani, a Syrian, and an Ethiopian were executed by hanging.

“[Kuwaiti] authorities must immediately establish an official moratorium on executions,” Amnesty’s deputy regional director Amna Guellali said in a statement.

In the Gulf region, particularly in Iran and Saudi Arabia, the death sentence is frequently used. The largest known mass execution in the contemporary history of the country occurred in March when Saudi Arabia murdered 81 prisoners in a single day.

Since the death penalty was established in Kuwait in the middle of the 1960s, hundreds of people have been put to death, mostly those who had been found guilty of murder or drug trafficking.

In April 2013, Kuwaiti authorities executed three men by hanging. Two months later, two Egyptians who had been found guilty of murder and kidnapping were put to death.

