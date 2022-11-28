Operation Desert Light takes down cocaine ‘super cartel’

Europol’s Operation Desert Light netted 49 arrests in six European nations.

During the two-year investigation, Europol seized 30,000kg of narcotics.

Most of the arrests were made in the Netherlands, where South American cocaine was imported.

Police have smashed a “mega cartel” that controlled a third of Europe’s cocaine supply. Europol’s Operation Desert Light netted 49 arrests in six European nations.

A Briton is suspected of leading the operation. During the two-year investigation, Europol seized 30,000kg of narcotics.

Operation Desert Light involved Spain, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and the UAE, Europol stated.

Six “high-value targets” were apprehended. “Drugpins” created a “prolific criminal network” Europol stated.

The operation was “huge,” it said. It’s the latest police endeavour to hack encrypted phones used by gangs to smuggle drugs and launder money.

Most of the arrests in 2021 were made in the Netherlands, where South American cocaine was imported.

Europol claimed the others were made in coordinated raids in six other countries from 8-19 November.

A YouTube video shows investigators and sniffer dogs examining homes filled with luxury cars, although it’s unclear if any assets were taken.

The British guy suspected of leading the “super cartel” fled to Dubai, Spain’s Guardia Civil said.

From the UAE, he allegedly led the cartel. An anonymous Europol source informed AFP that another “big fish” Dutch suspect with ties to Ridouan Taghi was seized.

Dutch prosecutors will seek the extradition of UAE defendants charged with narcotics trafficking and money laundering.

Access to cocaine in Europe is expanding annually, according to analysts. 3.5 million adults used cocaine in the past year, leading to an increase in cocaine-related offences.

Spain’s police recently discovered the greatest quantity of cannabis ever uncovered during a series of searches. The packaged pot equaled 1.1 million plants.

