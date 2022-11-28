Plane crashes into high-voltage power cables in Maryland

The pilot of a small plane collided with high-voltage power lines, which caused him to lose control of the aircraft.

The collision led to the disconnection of electrical service to a sizeable portion of the neighborhood.

Two people trapped inside the plane were rescued and brought to local medical centers with critical injuries.

