  Plane crashes into high-voltage power cables in Maryland
  • The pilot of a small plane collided with high-voltage power lines, which caused him to lose control of the aircraft.
  • The collision led to the disconnection of electrical service to a sizeable portion of the neighborhood.
  • Two people trapped inside the plane were rescued and brought to local medical centers with critical injuries.
The pilot of a very small plane that was flying in the state of Maryland in the United States of America collided with high-voltage power lines, which caused him to lose control of the aircraft, which ultimately resulted in the plane crashing into the ground. Maryland was the location of the event there in the United States.

Reports that are coming from the authorities who were in charge of the investigation state that the two people who were reported to have been trapped inside the plane have been rescued and brought to local medical centers with critical injuries.

These reports are coming from the authorities who were in charge of the investigation. The reports were compiled by the authorities that were tasked with conducting the investigation into the occurrence.

The collision led to the disconnection of electrical service to a sizeable portion of the neighborhood virtually immediately after it had taken place.

Since then, both the aero plane that was untangled from the wires after it had become entangled in them and the vast majority of the electricity have been fully restored.

