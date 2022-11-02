Russia fines Wikipedia 2,000,000 roubles for Ukraine war entries

A Russian court has fined the Wikimedia Foundation £28,167 for Ukraine war publications.

The foundation’s Russia chapter chairman Stanislav Kozlovsky expects the fine to be overturned.

He has a reason to anticipate his win in overturning both the fine and those given in April.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, a Russian court fined Wikimedia Foundation 2 million roubles (£28,167) for Ukraine war publications.

Not removing Russia-requested entries resulted in the penalty.

We still have a reasonably strong legal process position, therefore we have reason to anticipate that we will win in overturning both this fine and those given in April. Reuters quoted foundation Russia chapter chairman Stanislav Kozlovsky.

Russia fined the free encyclopedia 5 million roubles.

‘Non-violent resistance of Ukraine’s civilian population during Russia’s invasion’ and ‘Evaluations of Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine’ were the titles of the two Russian publications.

Kozlovsky said the organization would challenge the fine and that other proceedings against the Wikimedia Foundation could result.

Advertisement

He stated that Wikipedia has several entries about the Russian invasion of Ukraine but only three court cases.

Roskomnadzor requested Wikipedia remove “content with incorrect information of public interest” about Ukraine in April.

The regulator accused Wikipedia of spreading misinformation about Russia’s “special operation” in Ukraine and its military.

The agency stated Roskomnadzor can fine internet resource owners up to 4 million roubles (£56,322) for failing to remove illegal content.

On February 24, Russia pushed tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine, sparking fierce Ukrainian resistance and Western sanctions.

Advertisement This Wikipedia article documents the current crisis happening in Ukraine. It is being updated constantly by Wikipedia editors around the world.https://t.co/FlKG8ErBAB — Wikipedia (@Wikipedia) February 24, 2022

Also Read Ukraine military: Iran to send Russia advanced Arash-2 attack drones Iran plans to deliver over 200 combat drones to Russian forces. This...