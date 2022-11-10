Sriwijaya disaster blames on throttle and pilot mistake

The Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500 crashed into the Java Sea last year, killing 62 people.

Investigators cited a number of things, including a throttle system that had previously failed, in their final report.

Previous flight crews had noted the throttle system was “unserviceable” and it had received regular repairs.

According to Indonesian authorities, a malfunctioning throttle mechanism and a tardy pilot response caused the Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500 plane crash last year, which claimed 62 lives.

All those on board were killed when Flight SJ-182 crashed into the Java Sea on January 9, 2021, just minutes after taking off from Jakarta.

In the last six years, Indonesia has experienced three significant plane accidents.

The 26-year-old aircraft, according to investigators, had an automated throttle system that failed shortly after takeoff.

The National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) reported that this had led the jet to tilt severely off-course before it nosedived 3,000 meters (10,000 feet) into the water.

Investigators also noted that those in the cockpit had not reacted to the plane's deviation in time – perhaps due to complacency that resulted in "less monitoring" from the pilots.

