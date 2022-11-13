‘Traffic incident’ kills Hinkley Point C worker

Advertisement
  • A man has died at the Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant site in Somerset.
  • Emergency services were called to the site at around 08:30 GMT on Sunday.
  • The man’s next of kin have been informed, and investigations are ongoing by Avon and Somerset Police.
At the Somerset site of Hinkley Point C nuclear power project, a construction worker passed away while at work.

After emergency services were called to the scene at around 08:30 GMT on Sunday, EDF Energy announced that a man had died.

One of our team members was involved in a deadly construction traffic incident, according to delivery director Nigel Cann.

The man’s next of kin have been notified, according to Avon and Somerset Police, and investigations into the event are still underway.

The work at the site has been suspended, according to Mr. Cann, who also stated that the circumstances surrounding the fatality will be probed.

He added: “We are very sad to confirm that one of our team was involved in a fatal construction traffic incident this morning during planned work activities.

“The incident is being investigated by the police and the Health and Safety Executive, and we will co-operate fully with the authorities.
“Work at the site has been stood down and we are offering support to colleagues affected by this tragic event. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this very difficult time.”

Emergency services arrived at Hinkley Point C around 08:30 GMT, according to Avon and Somerset Police, after receiving a complaint that a man had been hurt by machinery.

A police spokesperson said: “Sadly, despite the efforts of the ambulance service, the man died a short time later.

“His next of kin have been informed and are our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

“We’re liaising with the Health and Safety Executive and our enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

EDF announced in May that the nuclear power plant would start operating one year later than anticipated and at an additional cost of £3 billion.

The plant is currently scheduled to begin operations in June 2027, with total expenses projected to cost between £25 billion and £26 billion.

EDF said there would be no cost to taxpayers or consumers in the United Kingdom.

After a worker fell from scaffolding at Hinkley Point C in March, the Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) issued a safety improvement notice to the facility.

