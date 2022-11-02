Truce agrees in Tigray Conflict , Ethiopia

Ethiopia’s two-year civil war has claimed thousands of lives and raised fears of famine.

An agreement has been struck to end the two-year civil war in Ethiopia, which has claimed thousands of lives and raised fears of a famine.

According to news agency, the African Union (AU) has referred to it as a new “dawn.”

Aid distribution should be able to resume thanks to the agreement reached between the Ethiopian government and the Tigrayan army.

According to the World Health Organization, about 90% of residents in the northern Tigray region require food assistance.

Malnutrition affects almost one-third of the youngsters in the area.

Olusegun Obasanjo, a former president of Nigeria, who served as the mediator announced that all parties reached an agreement on a disarmament plan and unrestricted access to humanitarian aid.

He said that the agreement, reached following a week of negotiations in South Africa, only marked the start of Ethiopia’s peace process.

According to the Reuters news agency, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called it “a welcome first step, which we hope might start to bring some relief to the millions of Ethiopian civilians who have actually suffered during this conflict.”

For the most of the previous two years, Tigray has been cut off from the outside world; hospitals have been running out of medications, and financial services, the internet, and phone lines have all been disrupted.

Both sides have been charged with crimes against humanity, including ethnic cleansing and sexual assault.

