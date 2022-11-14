Tuesday marks beginning of the official G20 summit

The Group of Twenty, sometimes known as the G20, is a club of countries that debate plans for the economy on a worldwide scale.

Indonesia, which will be the president in 2022, wants the focus of the Bali summit to be on measures to improve global health and economic recovery.

Even while several high-profile meetings have already taken place today, the official start of the annual G20 conference is not scheduled to take place until Tuesday.

The G20 nations are responsible for 85 percent of the total economic output of the globe and 75 percent of its total commerce. They account for around two-thirds of the total population of the world.

Each year, a different nation from the G20 takes the reins of the presidency and is responsible for determining the topics to be discussed at meetings.

In addition to this, it intends to encourage the use of renewable energy sources.

However, this year the tensions caused by the crisis in Ukraine could make it difficult to have productive discussions.

President Vladimir Putin of Russia will not be present; instead, Sergei Lavrov, Russia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, will speak on his behalf.

