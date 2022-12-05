Advertisement
  News
  World
  Mexican woman dies after being cut open to steal unborn baby
Mexican woman dies after being cut open to steal unborn baby

  • A pregnant Mexican woman died after being sliced open by two intruders who kidnapped her unborn child.
  • The alleged criminals were caught with a newborn in their hands, the attorney general’s office said.
  • Local media reported that this was the third incident of this nature in recent years.
Monday, officials said that a pregnant Mexican woman died after being sliced open by two intruders who kidnapped her unborn child.

The alleged criminals were caught with a newborn in their hands, the attorney general’s office in the eastern state of Veracruz stated in a statement.

The suspects, a man, and a woman appeared before a magistrate on Monday accused of kidnapping and femicide.

They allegedly hacked open the victim to extract the fetus because the woman attacker was unable to have children herself, an official linked to the inquiry said to AFP on condition of anonymity.

Relatives told local media that the deceased was enticed to her death over social media with the promise of clothing for her child. Local media reported that this was the third incident of this nature in recent years.

More than 3,700 women were slain in violence-plagued Mexico in 2021, of which roughly 1,000 were classed as femicides, according to government estimates.

Also Read

As the family requests information, the FBI is looking into a North Carolina woman’s death in Mexico
As the family requests information, the FBI is looking into a North Carolina woman’s death in Mexico

On October 28, Shanquella Robinson and six of her friends travelled to...

