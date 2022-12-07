Volodymyr Zelensky presents Ukrainian honor to American fighter

Volodymyr Zelensky criticizes Kyiv mayor in rare public spat
President Volodymyr Zelensky has recognized “Stretch,” an American combatant fighting in the International Legion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, for his contributions to Ukraine.
The Ukrainian president can be seen on camera on Tuesday evening visiting soldiers in a military hospital in Kyiv, according to a release from Zelensky’s office. He can be seen in the video presenting medals to soldiers, including “Stretch.”
The American’s first name is revealed to be Eric in a brief dialogue.
“Eric, thank you so much for your bravery,” Zelensky says in the video, to which Eric replies: “it is my honor. Thank you, sir.”
A statement from the International Legion said: ‘Stretch’ “got a medal from the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in recognition of his heroic efforts on the Ukrainian frontlines. Victories do not come cheap. They do not come easy. But our soldier’s efforts are appreciated and awarded with official recognition.”
It was not immediately clear what the title of the honor was, what it was for or what injury the American had sustained.
