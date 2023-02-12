Bashar al-Assad thanks UAE for ‘huge’ aid after quake

As rescue efforts diminish, the death toll from the Turkey-Syria earthquake has surpassed 28,000 people
The death toll from the earthquake in Turkey and Syria has topped...
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad praised the United Arab Emirates for committing tens of millions of SSdollars in relief to the earthquake-stricken nation.
“The UAE was among the first countries that stood with Syria and sent huge relief and humanitarian aid and search and rescue teams,” Assad said during a meeting in Damascus with Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
An Indian search and rescue crew located a body in Antakya under the debris.
Workers have set up aid stations throughout the city where they are distributing food, blankets, water bottles, and diapers.
Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.