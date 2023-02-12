Bashar al-Assad thanks UAE for ‘huge’ aid after quake

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad praised the UAE for providing relief.

And humanitarian aid to the earthquake-stricken nation.

Indian search and rescue crew located a body in Antakya under the debris.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad praised the United Arab Emirates for committing tens of millions of SSdollars in relief to the earthquake-stricken nation.

“The UAE was among the first countries that stood with Syria and sent huge relief and humanitarian aid and search and rescue teams,” Assad said during a meeting in Damascus with Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Workers have set up aid stations throughout the city where they are distributing food, blankets, water bottles, and diapers.

