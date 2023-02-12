Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • Bashar al-Assad thanks UAE for ‘huge’ aid after quake
Bashar al-Assad thanks UAE for ‘huge’ aid after quake

Bashar al-Assad thanks UAE for ‘huge’ aid after quake

Articles
Advertisement
Bashar al-Assad thanks UAE for ‘huge’ aid after quake

Bashar al-Assad thanks UAE for ‘huge’ aid after quake

Advertisement
  • Syrian President Bashar al-Assad praised the UAE for providing relief.
  • And humanitarian aid to the earthquake-stricken nation.
  • Indian search and rescue crew located a body in Antakya under the debris.
Advertisement

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad praised the United Arab Emirates for committing tens of millions of SSdollars in relief to the earthquake-stricken nation.

“The UAE was among the first countries that stood with Syria and sent huge relief and humanitarian aid and search and rescue teams,” Assad said during a meeting in Damascus with Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

An Indian search and rescue crew located a body in Antakya under the debris.

Workers have set up aid stations throughout the city where they are distributing food, blankets, water bottles, and diapers.

Also Read

As rescue efforts diminish, the death toll from the Turkey-Syria earthquake has surpassed 28,000 people
As rescue efforts diminish, the death toll from the Turkey-Syria earthquake has surpassed 28,000 people

The death toll from the earthquake in Turkey and Syria has topped...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
More than 2,000 patients discharged from hospitals
More than 2,000 patients discharged from hospitals
Niger, at least 10 soldiers were killed in an insurgent ambush
Niger, at least 10 soldiers were killed in an insurgent ambush
The United States and Papua New Guinea negotiate defence treaty
The United States and Papua New Guinea negotiate defence treaty
India planned to rename Valentine's Day
India planned to rename Valentine's Day "Cow Hug Day" Here's how it backfired
Iran's Raisi will visit China: state media
Iran's Raisi will visit China: state media
Ukraine's and the United States' defence chiefs discuss
Ukraine's and the United States' defence chiefs discuss "priorities" for allies' meeting
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story