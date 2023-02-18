Kamala Harris commits to supporting Ukraine

Advertisement
United State Vice President Kamala Harris promised Ukraine that the United State will always stand for its country.

“The United States will continue to strongly support Ukraine and we will do so for as long as it takes,” the vice president said during the Munich Security Conference.

Harris, whose visit comes before the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, commended the resiliency and resolve of the Ukrainian people.

“There will be more dark days in Ukraine. The daily agony of war will persist,” she said. “But if Putin thinks he can wait us out, he’s badly mistaken. Time is not on his side.”

Harris emphasized the number of congressional leaders there, despite ongoing uncertainty on the amount of additional funds the US will contribute to Ukraine’s war effort now that Republicans are in command of the House of Representatives and have pledged to avoid writing “blank chequeens.” Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham and other Republicans were present, and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was caught on camera.

“They are here together because they understand the stakes. The leadership of these members has been vital to America’s support of Ukraine, and President Biden and I know that their support for Ukraine will continue,” Harris said.

The conference’s chairman, German Ambassador Christoph Heusgen, and Harris promised the audience that American finance for the war effort will continue to flow.

“You only have to look at where we were a year ago and where we are today,” she said, referring to weapons that the US has provided to Ukraine — including Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, Abrams tanks, High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and Javelin missiles.

According to Harris, she was accompanied in Germany by “the greatest delegation, bipartisan and bicameral, of the United States Congress.”

“Our priority is to ensure Ukraine’s strength on the battlefield. And that is our commitment,” she said.

