One aftershock every four minutes, says Orhan Tatar

Since the earthquakes last week, there have been around 4,700 aftershocks.

Syria are suffering from severe shock and panic due to the earthquakes.

In addition, he warned that magnitude 5 tremors might happen soon.

Advertisement

Since the earthquakes last week, there have been around 4,700 aftershocks, or one every four minutes, according to Orhan Tatar.

“Most of these aftershocks are palpable,” Tatar said, adding that about 40 of them were above magnitude 4.

In addition, he warned that magnitude 5 tremors might happen soon.

Medical professionals in the opposition-held northwest of Syria are expressing grave concerns about the large number of unaccompanied children who have been reported there since the earthquakes.

According to the UN, there are more than two million children living in the enclave, many of whom have only ever known violence and displacement.

Their situation has “significantly worsened post-earthquake”, says a UN report. “The mental toll is particularly worrisome as many children, women and the elderly reportedly suffer from severe shock and panic,” it added.

Advertisement

Neurosurgeon al-Yamani recalls receiving a three-month-old baby with a cracked skull in an interview with OCHA.

“Until now, we still do not know anything about his family. No one asked for him either,” he said.

Also Read Quake survivor Syrian family of seven dies in fire Syrian family of seven, including five children, died in a fire. They...