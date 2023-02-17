Police find 18 people dead in abandoned truck in Bulgaria

At least 18 people, including a kid, have been found dead in abandoned truck.

With over 40 migrants being unlawfully transported.

They were freezing, wet, they have not eaten for several days.

Advertisement

In Bulgaria, at least 18 people, including a toddler, have been discovered dead inside an abandoned vehicle.

Over 40 migrants looked to have been being unlawfully transported by the van. The survivors were transported to a hospital for medical attention.

According to the health minister, the occupants aboard the truck were chilly, damp, and hungry after several days.

It is thought to be the most fatal immigrant-related incident to have occurred in Bulgaria.

The enormous number of persons attempting to join the EU from Turkey has long been a problem for Bulgaria.

The truck was discovered close to the village of Lokorsko, 12 miles (20 km) north-east of Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria. According to the interior ministry, the migrants were being unlawfully transported in the truck under some wood.

Advertisement

Also Read Greece, Bulgaria discuss oil pipeline bypassing Bosphorus Strait An abandoned pipeline project is being revived by an EU oil embargo...

Health Minister Asen Medzhidiev described the conditions inside the truck: “There has been a lack of oxygen to those who were locked in this truck. They were freezing, wet, they have not eaten for several days.”

He said that ten more persons were discovered hiding nearby and will also be sent to the hospital for evaluation in addition to the fourteen survivors who were discovered inside the vehicle, eight of whom were in bad condition.

According to sources, police are looking for the people traffickers who they believe to have drove the vehicle and fled.

Asylum seekers claim they have been stopped, arrested, stripped, and beaten while trying to enter Bulgaria from Turkey.

Asylum seekers have accused Bulgaria of torturing persons trying to enter from Turkey.

Advertisement

Also Read Bulgarian border policeman shot dead near Turkey Bulgarian police officer shot dead at Turkish border. Unidentified person shot at...