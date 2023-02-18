Tyre Nichols: Ex-officers plead not guilty in connection with his death

Five former Memphis police officers charged with murder have pleaded not guilty.

The Memphis Police Department fired them following an internal inquiry.

Mr. Nichols’ death spurred protests in the United States against police brutality.

Five former Memphis police officers charged with murder over the death of Tyre Nichols have pleaded not guilty in their first court appearance.

Mr. Nichols was arrested on January 7 by Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr, Emmitt Martin III, and Justin Smith.

The judge confirmed that the five defendants had pled not guilty to second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct, and official oppression charges.

Judge James Jones requested patience as lawyers prepared their cases.

“This case may take some time,” he said to the defendants standing before him alongside their lawyers at the Shelby County Criminal Court.

“We do ask for your continued patience and your continued civility in this case,” he said.

Mr. Nichols’ family appeared in court with their lawyer, Ben Crump.

RowVaughn Wells, Mr. Nichols’ mother, spoke to reporters outside court and pondered on meeting the ex-officers in person.

“They didn’t even have the guts to look me in the face,” she claimed.

She committed to attending every court hearing until “we get justice for my son”.

“Memphis and the rest of the world need to see that justice is served in this case, and it ought to happen sooner rather than later,” said lead prosecutor Paul Hagerman to reporters.

At the brief hearing, the ex-officers, clothed in suits and wearing black face masks, stood solemnly by their counsel.

None of the defendants said anything. When the judge asked, their counsel confirmed their not-guilty pleas.

After reviewing bodycam evidence of the brutal arrest, Memphis police arrested and detained the officers on January 26.

Mr. Nichols, 29, can be heard in the video screaming for his mother as he is pummelling by police after being pulled over for alleged careless driving.

Officers pepper-sprayed him, kicked and pummeled him, and he died three days later in the hospital.

Memphis Police Chief Carolyn Davis said the incident was “not simply a professional failing”, but “a failing of fundamental humanity towards another individual”.

RowVaughn Wells earlier stated that the race of the victim – in this case her son – was more important than the race of the criminals.

“It’s not about the color of the police officer. We don’t care if it’s black, white, pink, or purple. What they did was wrong,” she said.

The repercussions of the violent arrest have reverberated throughout the city.

In addition to the five officers directly involved being arrested, several more staff members were sacked and are being investigated.

A special team created to combat crime in Memphis has been dismantled.

The former policemen are currently free on bond, with the next hearing set for May 1st.

If convicted of murder, they could face up to 60 years in prison.

