Legal action initiated against Iran for the downing of Ukraine’s Flight PS752

Legal action has been brought against Iran at the International Court of Justice for the shooting down of Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752. Canada, Sweden, Ukraine, and the UK are pursuing compensation for the families of the 176 individuals who lost their lives in the incident.

The plane was targeted by two missiles from an Iranian Revolutionary Guards air defense unit shortly after departing Tehran, and Iran acknowledged its mistake three days later.