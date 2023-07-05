Legal action initiated against Iran for the downing of Ukraine’s Flight PS752

- Legal action at International Court of Justice against Iran for downing flight PS752.
- Canada, Sweden, Ukraine, UK seek compensation for victims’ families.
- Iran admits mistake, claims misidentification as US missile.
Legal action has been brought against Iran at the International Court of Justice for the shooting down of Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752. Canada, Sweden, Ukraine, and the UK are pursuing compensation for the families of the 176 individuals who lost their lives in the incident.
The plane was targeted by two missiles from an Iranian Revolutionary Guards air defense unit shortly after departing Tehran, and Iran acknowledged its mistake three days later.
The Aerospace Force of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claimed that a mistaken identification of the Boeing 737-800 as a US missile led to the shooting down of the aircraft.
In April, an Iranian court sentenced 10 members of the armed forces to prison, but the families of the victims considered the verdicts to be “meaningless and unacceptable.”
In their application to the International Court of Justice, the four nations affected by the incident accuse Iran of violating its obligations under a civil aviation convention by shooting down the jet.
They claim that Iran failed to take necessary measures to prevent the tragedy during a period of heightened tensions with the US. Furthermore, they argue that Iran conducted an inadequate investigation and prosecution, lacking impartiality, transparency, and fairness.
The countries are seeking a public acknowledgment of Iran’s wrongdoing, an apology to the families, assurances of non-repetition, the return of victims’ belongings, and full compensation for the families.
In December 2022, the group made a collective request for Iran to engage in binding arbitration, contending that the missiles fired at the flight were launched deliberately and in violation of the law.
The Iranian government was given a six-month period to respond, but since the deadline has passed without a satisfactory reply, the countries involved are now proceeding with legal action.
Read More News On
Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.