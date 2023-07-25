Man and Five-Year-Old Boy Found Dead in Leicester Home

41-year-old man and 5-year-old boy found dead in house on Hopyard Close.

Emergency responders arrived at 21:00 BST on Monday; both pronounced dead at the scene.

Leicestershire Police conducting investigation; no active search for others.

In Leicester, a tragic incident occurred where the lifeless bodies of a 41-year-old man and a five-year-old boy were discovered in a house on Hopyard Close.

The police, along with the East Midlands Ambulance Service and air ambulance, responded to the call at 21:00 BST on Monday, but unfortunately, both individuals were pronounced dead at the scene.

Leicestershire Police is currently conducting an investigation into the deaths, but they have confirmed that they are not actively seeking any other individuals at this time.

As the inquiries continue, a cordon has been set up at the location.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Sinski, who is leading the investigation from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit major crime team, stated that the detectives are working diligently to comprehend the events that transpired inside the residence on the previous night.

He further assured the public that there is no danger to their safety.

Additionally, the police are providing support to the families of the deceased during this difficult time.

