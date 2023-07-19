Russia Issues Fresh Threat to Target Grain Ships in Disturbing Warning

Ukrainian President assures continued grain exports via the Black Sea.

G20 summit unable to issue a final communique on the war in Ukraine due to dissent from Russia and China.

Concerns rise over food price increases, particularly in poorer countries, as a result of Russia’s actions.

Advertisement

Following its decision to not extend an important agreement guaranteeing safe passage for vessels from Ukrainian ports, Russia has indirectly threatened to attack grain cargo ships in the Black Sea.

This comes after Russian warships blockaded Ukraine’s Black Sea ports following the invasion in February 2022. The agreement, brokered by the UN and Turkey in July 2022, had allowed crucial grain shipments to resume.

After repeatedly expressing dissatisfaction with alleged non-compliance regarding the export of Russian food and fertilizers, the Kremlin officially withdrew from the agreement on Monday.

Ukraine, known for being the largest exporter of sunflower oil and a significant producer of wheat, corn, and barley, plays a crucial role in global food security. The termination of supplies would have a severe impact. Under the agreement, more than 32 million tons of Ukrainian grain were shipped in the past year.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky assured that Ukraine would continue exporting grain through the Black Sea despite Russia’s withdrawal from the agreement. However, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that Russia would no longer provide “safe navigation guarantees” for cargo ships.

The Kremlin expressed concerns about security risks in the Black Sea if a new export arrangement excluded Russia.

Advertisement

In response to Russia’s exit from the agreement, Russian forces launched an overnight attack on Odesa, causing damage to maritime terminals involved in the export deal.

The defense ministry stated that the attack targeted locations where alleged terrorist activities against Russia were planned using unmanned boats. Ukraine’s military reported destroying missiles and drones but confirmed damage to port infrastructure and private homes.

French President Emmanuel Macron criticized Russia’s decision, considering it a “huge mistake” and accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of weaponizing food. At the G20 summit in Brussels, several members condemned Russia’s withdrawal from the agreement, expressing concerns about food price increases, particularly in poorer countries.

Despite these developments, the G20 summit failed to issue a final communique denouncing the war in Ukraine due to dissent from Russia and China.