Saudi Arabia: Ghilaf-e-Kaaba (Kiswa) Changed to Mark Hijri Year 1445 – Watch Video

During the commencement of the new Islamic year, a significant ritual occurred at the Grand Mosque, involving the replacement of the Holy Kaaba’s covering known as the kiswa, or Ghilaf-e-Kaaba.

A team of skilled workers changed the kiswa, or covering, of the Holy Kaaba on the first day of Muharram. They carefully unfastened the golden rings that held the old kiswa in place, then draped the new kiswa over the Holy Kaaba. The old kiswa is then removed, slipping underneath the new one.

Producing this extraordinary kiswa requires significant effort. More than 100 skilled artisans are engaged in meticulously embroidering the 56 fabric sections that compose the kiswa. Each individual piece necessitates a time frame of approximately 60 to 120 days for its accomplishment.

The materials used to make the kiswa include 120 kilograms of gold thread and 100 kilograms of silver.

The Holy Kaaba, with its grandeur and historical significance, holds a deep spiritual value within the Islamic tradition. As the Islamic New Year commences, individuals from various parts of the globe congregate at the Grand Mosque to partake in this ritual.

