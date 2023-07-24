Advertisement
Snake Creates Tense Moment on Train to Leeds

  • Yorkshire train passengers switch carriages due to 1.5-meter snake.
  • Harmless corn snake named Noodles captured and removed safely in Leeds.
  • Snake now in RSPCA’s care at Reptilia in Ossett, Wakefield.
Train passengers in Yorkshire decided to change carriages when they spotted a 1.5-meter (5-foot) snake slithering on a service from Skipton to Leeds.

The snake, identified as a brightly-colored and harmless corn snake, was captured in photos and videos and shared on social media before being safely removed in Leeds.

The snake, affectionately named Noodles, was taken into custody by the RSPCA and is now under the care of a specialist.

Corn snakes, originating from North America, are among the most popular exotic pets in the UK.

The circumstances surrounding how the snake ended up on the train on Saturday remain uncertain, but it prompted some passengers to change carriages after the discovery.

The railway company stated that a conductor was informed about the presence of the snake around 3:30 PM BST.

“The conductor’s priority was the safety of our customers and for the wellbeing of the snake,” a Northern spokesperson said.

“They ensured the area of the train was cleared, and were met at Leeds station by a team who safely took the snake off the train.”

The snake is currently receiving care at Reptilia in Ossett, Wakefield.
