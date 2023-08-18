Missile strike on Zaporizhzhia causes minor damage

Advertisement Missile attack on Zaporizhzhia, southeastern Ukraine

Limited damage to civilian infrastructure

No reported casualties. Advertisement There has been limited harm to civilian infrastructure in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia following a missile attack from Russia on Friday, and as of now, there have been no reported casualties, according to Ukrainian authorities. Advertisement

“The enemy launched a missile attack on one of the districts of the regional center [of Zaporizhzhia],” the head of the Zaporizhzhia region military administration, Yurii Malashko, wrote on his Telegram account. “The extent of the damage and the number of casualties are being clarified.”

The secretary of Zaporizhzhia city council, Anatolii Kurtev, said the blast had blown out “apartment and balcony windows and windows in stairwells in three multi-story buildings.”

“Two educational institutions sustained minor damage. Specialists from the district administration and Zaporizhremservice [municipal utilities company] are surveying to determine the extent of damage in the buildings and to carry out repairs,” Kurtev said.

“No information on the victims has been received so far. We hope that everyone is safe and sound. Details are being clarified.”

