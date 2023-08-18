Plane Crashes onto Malaysian Expressway, Killing at Least 10

Advertisement
  • A plane crashed onto an expressway north of Kuala Lumpur, killing at least 10 people.
  • The plane had six passengers and two crew members on board.
  • The plane also collided with a car and a motorcycle, killing the drivers of those vehicles.

A tragic incident occurred on Thursday as a charter plane crashed onto an expressway north of Kuala Lumpur, resulting in the unfortunate loss of at least ten lives.

The aircraft, which had a total of six passengers and two flight crew members on board, took off from Langkawi International Airport. Its intended destination was Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, as stated by the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia.

According to Selangor Police Chief Hussein Omar Khan, the plane collided with a car and a motorcycle, each of which was transporting a single individual, as reported by the state newspaper Berita Harian.

“Forensic personnel are in the process of collecting the remains and will bring them to the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang for a post-mortem examination and identification process,” Khan said, according to the state newspaper, adding that the Ministry of Transport will conduct an investigation.

The ongoing investigations are being led by Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

“No one survived the crash,” he said at a press conference. “Victims (on the road) will also still need to be identified, will update in due time. Forensic confirmation needs to be taken.”

Footage and pictures captured by Malaysian media depicted a section of the highway that had been cordoned off due to a fire, accompanied by smoke in the atmosphere.

