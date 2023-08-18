Plane Crashes onto Malaysian Expressway, Killing at Least 10

A plane crashed onto an expressway north of Kuala Lumpur, killing at least 10 people.

The plane had six passengers and two crew members on board.

Advertisement The plane also collided with a car and a motorcycle, killing the drivers of those vehicles.

A tragic incident occurred on Thursday as a charter plane crashed onto an expressway north of Kuala Lumpur, resulting in the unfortunate loss of at least ten lives.

The aircraft, which had a total of six passengers and two flight crew members on board, took off from Langkawi International Airport. Its intended destination was Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, as stated by the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia.