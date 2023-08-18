Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Moscow Airports Halt Flights After Alleged Drone Attack

Moscow Airports Halt Flights After Alleged Drone Attack

Articles
Advertisement
Moscow Airports Halt Flights After Alleged Drone Attack

Moscow Airports Halt Flights After Alleged Drone Attack

Advertisement
Advertisement
    Advertisement
  • All 4 major airports in Moscow closed after the alleged drone strike.
  • Russian air defenses intercepted a drone that flew over the city.
  • Fragments from the downed drone fell near Expocentre, but no one was injured.

In the early hours of Friday morning, all four major airports in Moscow were temporarily closed after an alleged drone strike targeted the city, as reported by the civil aviation authority of Russia.

As a result of the closures of Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo, and Zhukovsky airports, seven flights had to be redirected, according to Rosaviatsiya.

Advertisement

Sergey Sobyanin, the Mayor of Moscow, confirmed on Friday that Russian air defenses successfully intercepted a drone that had flown over the city during the night.

He communicated through a Telegram post that fragments from the downed drone fell near Expocentre, an exhibition center situated approximately three miles (five kilometers) east of the Kremlin within the broader Moscow city center.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said the drone didn’t cause “any significant damage to the building” and that there were no reports of casualties.

Advertisement

This marked the third occasion in the last month that this particular area of Moscow has been impacted by fragments from drone incidents.

Advertisement

The Russian Defense Ministry was quick to blame Ukraine for the alleged attack. “The Kyiv regime launched another terrorist attack using a drone against facilities in Moscow and Moscow region on August 18 at 4:00 Moscow time,” the ministry said in a statement, using the Russian spelling of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

Advertisement

“The UAV, after being hit by air defense systems, changed its flight trajectory and fell on a non-residential building near Krasnopresnenskaya Embankment in Moscow.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ukraine has refrained from commenting on the recent incident. Nevertheless, it’s worth noting that Kyiv has previously acknowledged employing drones to launch targeted strikes deep within Russian territory, as part of its efforts to defend itself against unwarranted aggression from Moscow.

In recent days, Ukrainian security services shared exclusive footage with the media, revealing the moment in July when they deployed an experimental sea drone to launch an attack on Russia’s bridge to annex Crimea.

This disclosure offers fresh insights into the attack and also serves as a cautionary indication of potential forthcoming assaults.

In the preceding month, Kyiv officially confirmed that Ukrainian military forces executed a drone strike within Moscow and issued a warning of further similar actions in the future.

Mykhailo Fedorov, the Ukrainian Minister overseeing the “Army of Drones” procurement initiative within the Digital Transformation Ministry, conveyed that more drone strikes are on the horizon as part of Kyiv’s counteroffensive strategy aimed at ousting Russian troops from Ukrainian territory.

Advertisement

At that time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said “Ukraine is getting stronger, and the war is gradually returning to Russia’s territory, to its symbolic centers and military bases.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

The closure of the four airports on Friday had a significant impact as they handle the majority of both international and domestic civilian flights to and from Moscow.

While the city does possess smaller military airports, the seven flights that were affected had to be rerouted to Nizhny Novgorod, St. Petersburg, and Minsk in Belarus, as confirmed by Rosaviatsiya.

Advertisement

Following Moscow’s decision to initiate a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, air travel to Russia experienced a substantial decline.

Numerous countries, including EU member nations, the UK, and the US, opted to close their airspace to Russian airlines.

In 2022, the number of foreign visitors to Russia plummeted by just over 96% in comparison to pre-pandemic levels, as reported by the Russian Association of Tour Operators.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Ex-Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz faces charges of perjury
Ex-Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz faces charges of perjury

Former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz charged with perjury. Kurz was accused of...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Russia-Ukraine News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story