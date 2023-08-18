Moscow Airports Halt Flights After Alleged Drone Attack

Advertisement All 4 major airports in Moscow closed after the alleged drone strike.

Russian air defenses intercepted a drone that flew over the city.

Fragments from the downed drone fell near Expocentre, but no one was injured.

In the early hours of Friday morning, all four major airports in Moscow were temporarily closed after an alleged drone strike targeted the city, as reported by the civil aviation authority of Russia.

As a result of the closures of Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo, and Zhukovsky airports, seven flights had to be redirected, according to Rosaviatsiya.

Sergey Sobyanin, the Mayor of Moscow, confirmed on Friday that Russian air defenses successfully intercepted a drone that had flown over the city during the night.

He communicated through a Telegram post that fragments from the downed drone fell near Expocentre, an exhibition center situated approximately three miles (five kilometers) east of the Kremlin within the broader Moscow city center.