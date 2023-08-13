Advertisement Russian air defenses shot down 4 Ukrainian drones over western regions.

No casualties or damage were reported.

Moscow reported that Russian air defenses effectively engaged and thwarted the operations of at least four Ukrainian drones over the western regions of Russia.

The defense ministry issued a statement detailing that three of these unmanned aerial vehicles were successfully intercepted and brought down over the Belgorod region, while the fourth was similarly neutralized over the Kursk region.

Fortunately, the incidents did not result in any casualties or notable damage, as emphasized by the ministry.

This swift and precise response by Russian air defenses highlights the nation’s commitment to maintaining its airspace security.

Adding to the day’s achievements, the Russian defense ministry later confirmed the elimination of yet another drone in the southwestern Belgorod region, marking the third drone successfully thwarted since the commencement of the day.

This consistent level of vigilance and action underscores Russia’s dedication to safeguarding its territorial integrity and protecting its citizens.

The incidents serve as a reminder of the ongoing tensions and regional dynamics in the area, as well as the strategic importance of effective air defense systems in safeguarding national interests and maintaining stability.

The Russian defense forces remain on alert, ready to respond to any potential threats that may arise in the future.