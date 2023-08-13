Moscow claims to shoot down four drones over western regions

Moscow claims to shoot down four drones over western regions

Articles
Advertisement
Moscow claims to shoot down four drones over western regions

Moscow claims to shoot down four drones over western regions

Advertisement
Advertisement
    Advertisement
  • Russian air defenses shot down 4 Ukrainian drones over western regions.
  • No casualties or damage were reported.
  • Russia committed to maintaining airspace security.

Moscow reported that Russian air defenses effectively engaged and thwarted the operations of at least four Ukrainian drones over the western regions of Russia.

The defense ministry issued a statement detailing that three of these unmanned aerial vehicles were successfully intercepted and brought down over the Belgorod region, while the fourth was similarly neutralized over the Kursk region.

Advertisement

Fortunately, the incidents did not result in any casualties or notable damage, as emphasized by the ministry.

This swift and precise response by Russian air defenses highlights the nation’s commitment to maintaining its airspace security.

Adding to the day’s achievements, the Russian defense ministry later confirmed the elimination of yet another drone in the southwestern Belgorod region, marking the third drone successfully thwarted since the commencement of the day.

This consistent level of vigilance and action underscores Russia’s dedication to safeguarding its territorial integrity and protecting its citizens.

The incidents serve as a reminder of the ongoing tensions and regional dynamics in the area, as well as the strategic importance of effective air defense systems in safeguarding national interests and maintaining stability.

The Russian defense forces remain on alert, ready to respond to any potential threats that may arise in the future.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Russia-Ukraine News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story