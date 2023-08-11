Russia thwarts Ukrainian drone near Moscow, heightening airborne assaults.

Russia announced today that it successfully neutralized a Ukrainian drone near the western outskirts of Moscow, marking an escalation in the frequency of airborne assaults on the city.

In an official statement, the defense ministry stated that they had prevented an act of terrorism orchestrated by the Kyiv regime, involving an unmanned aerial vehicle targeting a Moscow facility. Fortunately, there were no reported casualties or damage resulting from the incident.

The recent attack is the most recent instance of Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow over the past week.

Despite being relatively unscathed during the initial stages of the conflict, the capital has experienced a notable upsurge in assaults in recent months.

According to the defense ministry, the drone was rendered inoperative through electronic means and subsequently crashed in a forest situated in the western region of Moscow.

Sergei Sobyanin, the Mayor of Moscow, revealed that fragments fell along the Karamyshevskaya embankment, prompting emergency response efforts.

In response to the incident, Vnukovo International Airport temporarily imposed restrictions, which were lifted within sixty minutes, as reported by the state-owned news agency RIA Novosti.

Yesterday, Russia confirmed its interception of two drones en route to Moscow, following the destruction of two others on a previous day.

Earlier this month, an office building in the primary business district of the capital was struck on two separate occasions by debris resulting from a downed drone attack.