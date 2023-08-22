Unique Wooden Car Created by Bristol Teacher Heads to Auction

Unique wooden car handcrafted by teacher to be auctioned after 35 years.

John Brazier, Bristol wood and metal work teacher, built the car in the 1980s using a kit.

Vehicle’s design by William Towns, known for Aston Martin Lagonda.

Advertisement

A unique wooden car, handcrafted by a teacher three and a half decades ago, is set to be auctioned.

John Brazier, a wood and metal work teacher from Bristol, meticulously constructed the wooden car in the 1980s using a kit. The vehicle’s design was conceptualized by William Towns, renowned for his work on the Aston Martin Lagonda.

Brazier, based in Gloucestershire, distributed the car’s assembly instructions from his residence. It’s estimated that only a limited number, likely fewer than 100, were eventually driven on the roads.

John Brazier, motivated by a desire for challenges and creative pursuits, embarked on crafting the wooden car.

He registered the vehicle in 1988, earning it the nickname “popemobile” among his students at Brislington Comprehensive, who witnessed it being used as his family’s primary car for over 13 years.

Unfortunately, illness has rendered Mr. Brazier unable to drive the car, prompting his decision to sell it and prevent its deterioration in his garage.

Advertisement

Emma Downer, a former student of Mr. Brazier, credits him with igniting her interest in DIY and woodwork, leading her to share her projects online with a considerable social media following.

The auction for the car is scheduled for September 1st at the Auctioneum in Bath.

Also Read Former Thailand PM Thaksin Shinawatra Jailed Upon Return from Exile Thaksin Shinawatra imprisoned on return after 15 years of exile. Speculation of...