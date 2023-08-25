US Condemns Ben Gvir’s ‘Inflammatory’ Palestinian Comments

Advertisement US, and EU condemn Israeli minister Ben Gvir’s racist comments on Palestinians.

Ben Gvir said his rights in the occupied West Bank take precedence over those of Palestinians.

He was responding to a recent wave of Palestinian attacks.

The United States has expressed strong disapproval of Itamar Ben Gvir, Israel’s national security minister, following his assertion that his rights in the occupied West Bank take precedence over those of Palestinians.

The US State Department has condemned these comments as “inflammatory” and criticized all forms of racist rhetoric.

After making these statements on Israeli television, Ben Gvir faced significant backlash on social media. He later labeled the media coverage as “fake news” and directed blame at the “radical left” for misrepresenting his words.

Using the platform previously known as Twitter, Ben Gvir directed harsh criticism towards Bella Hadid, a Palestinian-American model, after she shared a clip of his remarks. He labeled her an “Israel hater” and accused her of portraying him in a “racist and dark” manner.