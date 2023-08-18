Wildfire Closes in on Yellowknife, Residents Ordered to Leave

Advertisement Wildfire forces evacuation of nearly 20,000 people in Northwest Territories, Canada.

Evacuation could be the fourth largest in Canada’s history.

Fort McMurray, Alberta, is providing refuge to evacuees.

A relentless wildfire, now a mere 16km (10 miles) from the outskirts of Yellowknife, has plunged the Northwest Territories into a state of emergency, propelling an exodus of nearly 20,000 residents seeking refuge from the encroaching inferno.

The urgency of the situation has already prompted hundreds to escape from towns in the South Slave region earlier this week, with this wave of evacuees poised to etch their place in Canada’s history books.

Official public safety data has revealed that if this evacuation reaches its conclusion, it could secure a grim slot as the fourth largest mass exodus due to a wildfire event in Canada.

The specter of the past looms large as we recall Fort McMurray, Alberta, where a staggering 90,000 souls were displaced by a ferocious wildfire in 2016.

Remarkably, this same city is now extending its arms to welcome evacuees streaming in from the Northwest Territories.

A haunting echo of that scale is found in the annals of 2003 when an unforgiving series of wildfires cast their menacing shadow over Southeastern British Columbia and Southwestern Alberta.

Those fires orchestrated a desperate flight to safety, forcing 48,500 individuals to abandon their homes, livelihoods, and memories.

However, the history pages reveal an even earlier chapter of adversity etched in the flames: 1989, a year when northern Manitoba bore witness to a wildfire of unprecedented magnitude.

It bore the weight of being dubbed “one of the worst in Canadian history” at the time, orchestrating a grand evacuation of 25,000 brave souls who dared to defy the relentless forces of nature.

That tumultuous year saw the province grappling with a staggering 1,229 wildfires, an ominous testament to the unpredictability of nature’s fury.

As the Northwest Territories rally to combat this raging conflagration, it remains a poignant reminder that the bond between Canadians and the indomitable spirit of survival continues to stand the test of fire and time.