Dog’s Nose Leads to Capture of Pennsylvania Killer

Advertisement

Murderer Danelo Cavalcante was captured after a two-week manhunt.

Dog helps police subdue Cavalcante.

Cavalcante had been on the run since escaping from prison on August 31st.

Authorities report that Danelo Cavalcante, a murderer who escaped from a US jail two weeks ago, was apprehended by a law enforcement canine after a heat-sensing aircraft detected his presence.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Cavalcante, aged 34, was captured in a wooded area in Pennsylvania while attempting to evade officers who had surrounded him.

Following his escape on August 31st, more than 500 officers were involved in the manhunt to locate him.

Cavalcante had been serving a life sentence for the 2021 murder of his ex-girlfriend in front of her two children, with the sentencing occurring just a week before his escape.

His escape involved maneuvering between two walls and scaling a razor-wire fence at Chester County Prison, located approximately 30 miles west of Philadelphia, where he was awaiting transfer to another facility.

The extensive two-week manhunt covered a significant area of the state and left residents of Chester County feeling uneasy.

Sightings of Cavalcante earlier in the search led police to advise residents to secure their doors and remain indoors.

Advertisement

During a news conference on Wednesday, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro commended law enforcement for their “extraordinary work” and acknowledged the significant contribution of the public in Cavalcante’s capture.

He highlighted that Cavalcante was taken into custody without any shots being fired.

Police provided details of the operation, explaining that a search team, consisting of mounted patrols, K-9 units, and aircraft, combed the woods of South Coventry Township despite adverse weather conditions, including rain and thunderstorms.

A burglar alarm at a residence helped draw law enforcement closer to Cavalcante.

A Drug Enforcement Administration aircraft detected a heat signature on the ground at 01:00, but it had to depart due to the weather conditions.

Subsequently, a tactical team comprising approximately two dozen officers closed in on the heat source and successfully located Cavalcante four hours later.