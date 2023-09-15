Dubai Police Thwart $1B Captagon Smuggling Attempt

Advertisement

UAE police seize $1B captagon shipment hidden in furniture.

6 people were arrested, one of the largest captagon busts worldwide.

Captagon is a highly addictive drug produced in Syria and trafficked to Gulf countries.

The Ministry of Interior in the United Arab Emirates has announced the successful prevention of an attempt to smuggle over 13 tonnes of the highly addictive drug captagon, valued at more than $1 billion.

The Dubai Police have apprehended six individuals associated with what they describe as an “international criminal organization,” marking this as one of the most extensive captagon smuggling operations worldwide.

Innovative tactics were employed to conceal the captagon pills, which were ingeniously hidden within a shipment consisting of 432 premium furniture panels and 651 meticulously crafted doors made from iron and wood.

The process of extracting the tablets from these items was a time-consuming endeavor, lasting several days, as stated by the Ministry of Interior.