FTX founder Bankman-Fried to remain behind bars until trial

An appeals court in the United States has upheld a decision to deny bail to Sam Bankman-Fried, a former cryptocurrency billionaire, and to keep him in custody until his trial.

Bankman-Fried is facing fraud charges related to the collapse of his FTX exchange in November 2022, which led to bankruptcy. His trial is scheduled for October 3.

The 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan, composed of three judges, issued a written decision concurring with the earlier ruling by US District Judge Lewis Kaplan.

Judge Kaplan had determined that Bankman-Fried likely attempted to influence two witnesses, one of whom is Caroline Ellison, the former CEO of his Alameda Research hedge fund.

Bankman-Fried shared Ellison’s writings with a reporter from The New York Times.

Ellison, who had pleaded guilty to fraud, is expected to testify against Bankman-Fried in court. In her writings, she expressed dissatisfaction with her job and emotional distress following the end of her romantic relationship with Bankman-Fried.

Judge Kaplan had revoked Bankman-Fried’s $250 million bail on August 11. The three appeals court judges stated that they were not convinced by Bankman-Fried’s argument that Judge Kaplan had failed to acknowledge his exercise of First Amendment rights to speak with the press and attempt to restore his reputation.