Germany Cracks Down on Child-Targeting Neo-Nazi Sect

Germany bans far-right group Artgemeinschaft for spreading Nazi ideology among youth.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser denounces the group as “deeply racist and antisemitic.”

The organization used Nazi-era literature and cultural events to promote its beliefs.

Germany has taken action to prohibit the far-right organization known as Artgemeinschaft due to its dissemination of Nazi ideology among children and young individuals.

The nation’s interior minister has characterized the group as “profoundly racist and antisemitic” and has accused it of attempting to cultivate a new generation of individuals opposed to the constitution.

Artgemeinschaft employed Nazi-era literature and cultural gatherings as a means to propagate its beliefs.

Law enforcement authorities have conducted searches in numerous residences and premises associated with the organization across 12 different German states.