Germany Cracks Down on Child-Targeting Neo-Nazi Sect

Germany has taken action to prohibit the far-right organization known as Artgemeinschaft due to its dissemination of Nazi ideology among children and young individuals.
The nation’s interior minister has characterized the group as “profoundly racist and antisemitic” and has accused it of attempting to cultivate a new generation of individuals opposed to the constitution.
Artgemeinschaft employed Nazi-era literature and cultural gatherings as a means to propagate its beliefs.
Law enforcement authorities have conducted searches in numerous residences and premises associated with the organization across 12 different German states.
“This is another hard blow against right-wing extremism and against the intellectual arsonists who continue to spread Nazi ideologies to this day,” German interior minister Nancy Faeser said.
Artgemeinschaft roughly translates to “racial community” and, according to the interior ministry, had about 150 members.
The ministry said the group was giving its members instructions about picking partners with a North or Central European background, in line with their ideology of “racial preservation”.
The sect also ran an online bookstore and regularly held cultural events that attracted up to several hundred people. It described itself as “Germany’s biggest pagan community”.
The authorities say the group used this cover of “pseudo-religious Germanic beliefs to spread their worldview which violates human dignity”.
“Right-wing extremism has many faces,” Germany’s interior minister said, adding that Artgemeinschaft had acted differently than Hamerskins but was “no less dangerous”.
Artgemeinschaft stands as one of Germany’s oldest neo-Nazi organizations, and it played a pivotal role in facilitating connections among various far-right and neo-Nazi groups within the country, as stated by Ms. Faeser.
German intelligence has reported that Stephan Ernst, the individual who carried out the murder of prominent regional politician Walter Lübcke in 2019, was affiliated with this group, and his motivations were rooted in “racism and xenophobia.”
Furthermore, German media outlets have indicated that members of Artgemeinschaft had associations with Ralf Wohlleben, a neo-Nazi who was convicted for providing support to members of a notorious cell responsible for ten racially motivated murders in Germany.
Germany’s domestic intelligence agency has estimated that approximately 38,800 individuals are actively involved in the country’s right-wing extremist scene, with over a third of them being considered “potentially violent.”
