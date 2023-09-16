Germany to keep receiving migrants and refugees arriving in Italy

Germany reverses suspension of migrant agreement with Italy.

The decision follows the recent migrant influx in Lampedusa.

Germany initially pledged assistance under the EU solidarity program.

Germany has reversed its decision to suspend a voluntary agreement with Italy to accept migrants and refugees.

Just two days after announcing the suspension, Germany’s interior minister, Nancy Faeser, stated that they would continue to receive migrants and refugees arriving in Italy.

This decision comes in response to the recent influx of thousands of migrants on the Italian island of Lampedusa.

Initially, Germany had pledged to assist overwhelmed member states like Italy by accepting 3,500 individuals under a European Union solidarity program.

The suspension was based on the claim that Rome was not fulfilling its obligations under the EU’s Dublin rules for processing asylum applications in the EU country where individuals first arrive.

“The reason we have suspended the procedure …. is that Italy has shown no willingness whatsoever to take back people under the Dublin procedure. Now it’s of course clear that we will meet our obligation of solidarity,” Faeser said. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called on Friday for the EU to act jointly “with a naval mission if necessary” to prevent migrants crossing the Mediterranean from North Africa.

In reaction to the recent spike in migrant arrivals in Lampedusa, where the arrival of 7,000 migrants prompted pleas for assistance from local lawmakers, she pledged severe action.

During a rescue operation, the Italian Coast Guard discovered a newborn baby dead on a boat delivering migrants to the island, according to a report from the ANSA news agency on Saturday.

