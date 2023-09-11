Greek Minister Varvitsiotis Resigns Over Ferry Passenger Death

China spy claim shakes UK, calls for rethink on China policy
Greek Minister of Shipping, Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, has tendered his resignation following controversial remarks he made on television concerning the death of a man who was allegedly pushed off a ferry by crew members.
Varvitsiotis claimed that his comments, which seemed to support the ferry’s crew in the incident that occurred last Tuesday at the port of Piraeus in Athens, were misinterpreted.
The ship’s captain and three crew members are currently facing criminal charges in connection with the passenger’s death, identified as 36-year-old Antonis Kargiotis.
A video circulating on social media captured Kargiotis running onto the Blue Horizon ferry’s loading ramp as it was preparing to depart from Athens to Crete.
Crew members on the ramp appeared to physically prevent him from boarding, and the video suggests that he was subsequently pushed into the sea.
The ferry proceeded with its journey as planned but returned to port upon instruction from authorities, and Kargiotis’s body was later recovered from the water.
This incident has stirred considerable outrage in Greece.
Last week, Mr. Varvitsiotis told Greek TV that “the families of those who went to earn a wage, a day’s pay, and are now being accused of murder, are also mourning”.
Miltiadis Varvitsiotis faced substantial criticism for his remarks, with the Greek newspaper Ekathimerini labeling his statement as “completely misguided and highly regrettable.”
On Monday, Varvitsiotis used platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to express that Antonis Kargiotis’ death had deeply affected everyone. However, he also conveyed that he had become the subject of a “poisonous” onslaught after his statement had been “misunderstood.”
“In no way did I equate the victim with the perpetrators,” he said. “I don’t accept being stoned as a human being,” he added.
Last week, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis wrote on Facebook that he felt “disgust and horror at the unimaginable end found by one of our fellow countrymen” which “the mind can’t comprehend”.
Mr. Mitsotakis said the death was the result of “a combination of irresponsibility and cynicism, contempt and indifference” and promised the state would do its “duty”.
On September 6th, the ferry’s captain and three crew members were brought before a prosecutor, just one day after the tragic death of the passenger.
The captain is confronting felony charges related to dangerously interfering with maritime traffic, while the crew member accused of pushing the passenger is facing charges of manslaughter with the possibility of malice.
The remaining two crew members are being prosecuted for their alleged complicity in the manslaughter, according to reports from AFP news agency.
Attica Group, the company that owns Blue Star Ferries, expressed its profound sorrow over the tragic incident and pledged full cooperation with the authorities.
