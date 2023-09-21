Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
India suspends visa services for Canadian nationals 

India suspends visa services for Canadian nationals 

Articles
Advertisement
India suspends visa services for Canadian nationals 

India suspends visa services for Canadian nationals 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • India temporarily halted visa services for Canadian citizens
  • This move comes amid a growing dispute between the two nations
  • Previously, BLS International had posted that India had suspended visa services
Advertisement

Visa services for Canadian citizens in India have been temporarily halted due to concerns regarding “security threats” against Indian diplomats in Canada.

This move comes amid a growing dispute between the two nations, triggered by Ottawa’s accusations that New Delhi may have had a hand in the assassination of a Sikh separatist activist on Canadian soil.

BLS International, the agency responsible for processing Indian visa applications in Canada, conveyed in a letter to Indian stock exchanges that visa services have been put on hold “until further notice.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

“Due to operation reasons, with immediate effect i.e. 21 September 2023, Indian visa services in Canada have been suspended till further notice,” the letter, sent to the Bombay Stock Exchange, the National Stock Exchange of India, and the Metropolitan Stock Exchange, read.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Previously, BLS International had posted that India had suspended visa services for Canadian citizens starting Thursday.

This suspension was based on a notice received from the Indian mission.

Interestingly, the notice was briefly taken down on Thursday before reappearing without any accompanying explanation.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs clarified that concerns over “security threats” affecting the Indian High Commission and consulates in Canada prompted the temporary suspension of visa issuance across all visa categories.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“The issue is of incitement of violence, the inaction by the Canadian authorities, the creation of an environment that disrupts the functioning our high commission and consulates, that’s what’s making us stop temporarily the issuance of visas or providing visa services,” the ministry’s spokesman, Arindam Bagchi, said.

“We have always believed that it is the host government’s responsibility to provide security,” he told reporters in New Delhi on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The announcement came after India’s foreign ministry issued a strong travel advisory on Wednesday, cautioning its citizens to stay vigilant while in Canada and alerting them to “politically sanctioned hate crimes.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Canada’s security agency warned its government in 2017
Canada’s security agency warned its government in 2017

Canada’s security agency warned its government in 2017. This issue was hushed...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and worldwide.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Canada News, India News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story