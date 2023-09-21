India suspends visa services for Canadian nationals 

India temporarily halted visa services for Canadian citizens

This move comes amid a growing dispute between the two nations

Previously, BLS International had posted that India had suspended visa services

Visa services for Canadian citizens in India have been temporarily halted due to concerns regarding “security threats” against Indian diplomats in Canada.

This move comes amid a growing dispute between the two nations, triggered by Ottawa’s accusations that New Delhi may have had a hand in the assassination of a Sikh separatist activist on Canadian soil.

BLS International, the agency responsible for processing Indian visa applications in Canada, conveyed in a letter to Indian stock exchanges that visa services have been put on hold “until further notice.”