India suspends visa services for Canadian nationals 

Canada’s security agency warned its government in 2017
Canada’s security agency warned its government in 2017. This issue was hushed...
Visa services for Canadian citizens in India have been temporarily halted due to concerns regarding “security threats” against Indian diplomats in Canada.
This move comes amid a growing dispute between the two nations, triggered by Ottawa’s accusations that New Delhi may have had a hand in the assassination of a Sikh separatist activist on Canadian soil.
BLS International, the agency responsible for processing Indian visa applications in Canada, conveyed in a letter to Indian stock exchanges that visa services have been put on hold “until further notice.”
Catch all the Canada News, India News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.