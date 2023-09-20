India warns citizens in Canada of hate crimes, anti-India activities

Advertisement

The warning comes after a recent escalation in tensions between the two nations.

Tension results from Canada probing credible claims of Indian government involvement in a Sikh separatist leader's assassination.

India has strongly denied the allegations.

India has released a cautionary notice advising its citizens who are either visiting or residing in Canada to be extremely vigilant.

This advisory follows a recent escalation in tensions between the two nations, which resulted in the expulsion of diplomats from both sides.

The root cause of this heightened tension is Canada’s investigation into “credible allegations” that suggest the involvement of the Indian government in the assassination of a Sikh separatist leader. India vehemently refutes these allegations, deeming them as baseless and absurd.

Experts in international relations observe that the bilateral relationship between India and Canada, which had been strained for several months, has now reached an unprecedented nadir.