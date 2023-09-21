Indian families living in Canada worried amid India-Canada tension

Advertisement

India-Canada relations have faced challenges due to the increasing activities of pro-Khalistani movements in Canada.

Amid tensions arising from the killing of a Khalistani leader, families with members studying or working in Canada are concerned and are urging both countries to resolve the issue peacefully.

On Thursday, India announced the suspension of its visa services in Canada until further notice, following a diplomatic dispute triggered by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations of potential Indian involvement in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June.

The escalating diplomatic dispute between India and Canada has left many families in Punjab feeling anxious.

Canada is a favored destination for people from Punjab for both education and settlement.

Additionally, the Indian government’s decision to suspend visa services in Canada has disrupted the plans of Canadian citizens who intended to visit their hometowns in Punjab.

Madan Lal Sharma, a 75-year-old resident of Kapurthala district, and his wife returned from Canada five days ago.

They mentioned that their children, Atul Sharma and Amit Sharma, who hold Canadian citizenship, were planning to visit India for a family function.