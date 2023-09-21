New Delhi seeking ‘reduction’ in Canadian diplomats in India

Advertisement

New Delhi announced its intention to reduce the number of Canadian diplomatic personnel stationed in India.

Justin Trudeau has called on India to treat allegations of Indian involvement.

Additionally, they called for measures to guarantee the safety and security of their staff.

On Thursday, New Delhi announced its intention to reduce the number of Canadian diplomatic personnel stationed in India and has halted visa services, further escalating a dispute surrounding the killing of a Sikh separatist.

Advertisement

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called on India to treat allegations of Indian involvement in the June murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar near Vancouver with the utmost seriousness.

As a consequence of this controversy, there have been reciprocal expulsions of diplomatic staff and a vehement denial from India, which has dismissed any insinuation of its involvement in Nijjar’s murder as “absurd.”

This accusation has significantly strained the already tense relations between Canada, a G7 member, and the world’s most populous country, India.

#WATCH | MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says, “If you’re talking about reputational issues and reputational damage, if there’s any country that needs to look at this, I think it is Canada and its growing reputation as a place, as a safe haven for terrorists, for extremists, and… pic.twitter.com/F2LZGTJ6b9 — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2023