New Delhi seeking ‘reduction’ in Canadian diplomats in India

On Thursday, New Delhi announced its intention to reduce the number of Canadian diplomatic personnel stationed in India and has halted visa services, further escalating a dispute surrounding the killing of a Sikh separatist.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called on India to treat allegations of Indian involvement in the June murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar near Vancouver with the utmost seriousness.
As a consequence of this controversy, there have been reciprocal expulsions of diplomatic staff and a vehement denial from India, which has dismissed any insinuation of its involvement in Nijjar’s murder as “absurd.”
This accusation has significantly strained the already tense relations between Canada, a G7 member, and the world’s most populous country, India.
#WATCH | MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says, “If you’re talking about reputational issues and reputational damage, if there’s any country that needs to look at this, I think it is Canada and its growing reputation as a place, as a safe haven for terrorists, for extremists, and… pic.twitter.com/F2LZGTJ6b9
— ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2023
“We have informed the Canadian government that there should be parity” in diplomatic presence, Indian foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi told reporters.
“Their numbers here are very much higher than ours in Canada… I assume there will be a reduction.”
New Delhi also said it had stopped handling visa applications in Canada, blaming “security threats” which they said were “disrupting” the work of their officials.
“For now, the security situation in Canada and because of Canadian government inaction, we have stopped visa services temporarily”, Bagchi said.
‘Threats’
Earlier in the day, the Canadian High Commission had announced its decision to “modify” the number of diplomats stationed in India due to “threats directed at their personnel on various social media platforms.”
“In light of the current environment where tensions have heightened, we are taking action to ensure the safety of our diplomats,” Canada’s mission said in a statement.
“As a result, and out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to temporarily adjust staff presence in India.”
The mission did not provide specific details regarding the number of individuals departing, but it did confirm that its offices remain “open and functioning.”
Additionally, they called for measures to guarantee the safety and security of their staff.
“We expect India to provide for the security of our accredited diplomats and consular officers in India, just as we are for theirs,” it said.
On Monday, Ottawa expelled a diplomat it identified as the leader of India’s foreign intelligence service in Canada, leading New Delhi to demand the departure of a Canadian diplomat in response.
The decision to halt visa services comes just one day after India’s foreign ministry expressed apprehension about the safety of its citizens in Canada due to what it referred to as “politically sanctioned hate crimes and criminal violence.”
“Threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose the anti-India agenda,” a ministry statement said Wednesday.
‘Khalistan’
Hardeep Singh Nijjar was fatally shot by two masked attackers outside the Sikh temple where he served as a leader in Surrey, a Vancouver suburb.
Nijjar was an advocate for the establishment of a Sikh state known as Khalistan and was wanted by Indian authorities on charges of alleged terrorism and conspiracy to commit murder.
These charges were refuted by the World Sikh Organisation of Canada, a nonprofit group that claims to protect the interests of Canadian Sikhs.
The Indian government has accused Ottawa of neglecting the activities of radical Sikh nationalists who advocate for the creation of an independent state in northern India.
Tensions had been brewing even before Prime Minister Trudeau announced the investigation into Nijjar’s death on Monday. During a G20 meeting earlier in the month, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed “strong concerns about ongoing anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada.”
Canada had also halted discussions on a free-trade agreement with India, and last week, its trade minister canceled a planned trip to the country in October.
This situation could potentially complicate efforts by the U.S. government to strengthen its relationship with India, as both nations have been steadily enhancing their ties in recent years.
Washington considers New Delhi a vital ally in countering Chinese influence in the Asia-Pacific region.
