India’s Old Parliament Receives Heartfelt Tribute from Lawmakers

Advertisement

Indian parliamentarians pay tribute to old parliament building

A special week-long parliamentary session called by the government

The new parliament building was inaugurated in May, but no legislative business conducted there until now

Indian legislators, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have paid their respects to the country’s former parliament building in anticipation of their move to a new facility.

Advertisement

This tribute occurred during the opening day of a special week-long parliamentary session called by the government.

Although Prime Minister Modi officially inaugurated the new parliament building in May, no legislative business had been conducted there until now.

On Tuesday, the session will transition to the new building following an event commemorating the historical significance of the old parliament.

This special session has drawn criticism from opposition leaders who argue that the government has not fully disclosed all the matters that might be addressed during the week.

While the government has listed eight bills for discussion during the session, the agenda may be modified or expanded in the coming days.

Opposition leaders have raised questions about the necessity of holding a special session to discuss these bills when MPs are scheduled to convene for the regular winter session of parliament later in the year.

Advertisement

Traditionally, Indian lawmakers gather for regular sessions three times a year: the budget session, the monsoon session, and the winter session.

On Monday, Prime Minister Modi initiated the special session by acknowledging the historic role of India’s parliament since 1947, when the nation gained independence from British colonial rule.

The government has organized several events to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s independence.

Prime Minister Modi expressed the sentimental significance of leaving the old parliament, which holds cherished memories, and emphasized that the structure would continue to inspire future generations.