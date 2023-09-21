King Charles gives his historic speech at French senate

Advertisement

King Charles III delivered a historic speech from France’s Senate chamber

In his address, he emphasized the crucial and unbreakable bond between the UK and France

The 74-year-old monarch received a warm reception from parliamentarians

King Charles III delivered a historic speech from France’s Senate chamber on Thursday, marking the first time a British monarch has done so.

In his address, he emphasized the crucial and unbreakable bond between the United Kingdom and France, describing it as stronger than ever before.

Accompanied by Queen Camilla, King Charles is currently on a three-day state visit to France, with stops in both Paris and Bordeaux.

The 74-year-old monarch received a warm reception from parliamentarians, who greeted him with a standing ovation as he entered the chamber.

It’s worth noting that when his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, visited in 2004, she delivered her speech in the adjacent Salle des Conferences.

King Charles expressed his commitment to strengthening the relationship between the UK and France during his reign, vowing to make the most of the time he had as king. He emphasized the boundless potential that exists when the two nations work together.

Remarkably, the King’s speech coincided with the 231st anniversary of France’s transition from a monarchy to a republic, underscoring the historical significance of the occasion. He expressed his gratitude for being invited to speak by the presidents of both houses that comprise France’s parliament.

In his address, King Charles also used strong language to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and called for further action to address the urgent climate crisis.