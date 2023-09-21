King Charles gives his historic speech at French senate

India suspends visa services for Canadian nationals
King Charles III delivered a historic speech from France’s Senate chamber on Thursday, marking the first time a British monarch has done so.
In his address, he emphasized the crucial and unbreakable bond between the United Kingdom and France, describing it as stronger than ever before.
Accompanied by Queen Camilla, King Charles is currently on a three-day state visit to France, with stops in both Paris and Bordeaux.
The 74-year-old monarch received a warm reception from parliamentarians, who greeted him with a standing ovation as he entered the chamber.
It’s worth noting that when his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, visited in 2004, she delivered her speech in the adjacent Salle des Conferences.
King Charles expressed his commitment to strengthening the relationship between the UK and France during his reign, vowing to make the most of the time he had as king. He emphasized the boundless potential that exists when the two nations work together.
Remarkably, the King’s speech coincided with the 231st anniversary of France’s transition from a monarchy to a republic, underscoring the historical significance of the occasion. He expressed his gratitude for being invited to speak by the presidents of both houses that comprise France’s parliament.
In his address, King Charles also used strong language to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and called for further action to address the urgent climate crisis.
“Now, more than 80 years since we fought, side by side, for the liberation of Europe, we once again face unprovoked aggression on our continent,” Charles told French lawmakers at the Palais du Luxembourg, where the French senate is located.
“Our alliance and our resolve are as important as ever. Together, we stand in resolute solidarity with the Ukrainian people. Together, we are steadfast in our determination Ukraine will triumph, and that our cherished freedoms will prevail.”
He continued: “These horrifying events have once more demonstrated the fragility of so much that we hold dear. Just as we stand together against military aggression, so must we strive together to protect the world from our most existential challenge of all – that of global warming, climate change, and the catastrophic destruction of nature.”
During his address, King Charles III seamlessly switched between French and English, injecting humor into his speech with a playful warning against “low blows” and a wish for the best team to win as France hosted the men’s Rugby World Cup, which elicited laughter from the audience.
Earlier in the day, King Charles was warmly received at the Palais du Luxembourg by the presidents of the Senate and National Assembly.
He also met with representatives from both houses of the French parliament and signed the visitors’ book in the Salle des Conferences.
Meanwhile, Queen Camilla was across the River Seine at the Bibliotheque Nationale de France, the national library, where she and Brigitte Macron, the wife of the French president, jointly launched a new Franco-British literary prize.
Later in the day, the royal couple planned to reunite and mingle with top athletes at an event highlighting the benefits of sports for young people.
The first day of their trip, which took place on Wednesday, was characterized by symbolism and grandeur. It included a formal ceremonial welcome at Paris’s Arc de Triomphe, a procession along the iconic Champs-Elysees, and discussions at the presidential palace.
President Macron later shared a video on social media, showing the two leaders walking from the Elysee Palace to the nearby UK ambassador’s residence. In the brief clip, they greeted enthusiastic well-wishers lining the streets, who cheered “vive le Roi” or “long live the King.”
This friendship. pic.twitter.com/ikXRzDWUuE
— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) September 20, 2023
In the evening, King Charles and Queen Camilla were honored guests at a lavish state banquet held at the Palace of Versailles, located on the outskirts of the French capital.
The star-studded black-tie affair saw the presence of notable figures from the entertainment world, including actors Hugh Grant, Charlotte Gainsbourg, and Emma Mackey, as well as iconic Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger and former French football manager Arsene Wenger, who all contributed their star power to the glamorous event.
Approximately 180 guests were treated to a sumptuous dinner in the opulent Hall of Mirrors within the former royal residence, originally constructed under the reign of French King Louis XIV.
The delectable menu featured dishes such as blue lobster and crab cakes, as well as Bresse chicken marinated in champagne with a gratin of cep mushrooms.
This rescheduled royal visit, conducted at the request of the British government and upon the invitation of the French authorities, is regarded as a diplomatic effort to strengthen the Anglo-French relationship, using soft-power diplomacy.
It follows a bilateral summit earlier in the year when UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak traveled to Paris to address strained relations between the two countries since the Brexit process.
