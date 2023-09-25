Morning Star Dr. Uchenna Okoye Dies of Cancer this morning

Nine killed & 100 injured in fire at Taiwan golf ball factory
The cause of death for Dr. Uchenna Okoye, the cosmetic dental specialist, who passed away at the age of 53 after collapsing in her west London home on September 15, has been disclosed in a coroner’s report obtained by the MailOnline.
According to the report, Dr. Okoye’s cause of death was attributed to a subarachnoid hemorrhage.
According to the NHS, “a subarachnoid hemorrhage is an uncommon type of stroke caused by bleeding on the surface of the brain. It’s a very serious condition and can be fatal.”
“Dr. Uchenna’s sudden death was due to natural causes.
“We are devastated, and our hearts are broken that her beautiful, full life has been cut so short. As a family, our priority right now is to take care of her young daughter continue her legacy, and keep her memory alive.
“A private celebration of her life will be held in the coming weeks.”
In addition to her appearances on This Morning, Dr. Okoye, who leaves behind her seven-year-old daughter, was also featured on TV shows such as Channel 5’s 10 Years Younger in 10 Days, Daybreak, and BBC Breakfast.
Following the sad news of her passing last week, social media was flooded with tributes for Dr. Okoye, with one of her 10 Years Younger co-stars, Cherry Healey, being among those who remembered her.
She wrote on Instagram: “There aren’t the right words to say how much this absolute force of a human being will be missed and how sad this news is.
“I was so fortunate to work with Dr. Uchenna on @10yearsyounger for many happy years, and to then get to know her as a beautiful friend.
“She spoke with such passion and love for the people she helped smile again – and she was the warmest, smartest, most fun woman you could wish to meet.”
While ITV’s Holly Willoughby told her followers: “Unbelievably sad to hear of the passing of @druchennaokoye.
“We first worked together many moons ago with @oralb_uk and she was very kind to me… and then of course again, giving her advice on @thismorning. Sending all my love to her family.”
