North Korea to deport US soldier Travis King

North Korea announces its intention to repatriate US soldier Travis King.

King crossed into North Korea from South Korea during a tour in July.

Pyongyang completes its investigation into King's "unlawful" entry.

North Korea has declared its intention to repatriate US soldier Travis King, who crossed the border from South Korea during a tour in July.

Pyongyang revealed that it had completed its investigation into King’s “unlawful” entry, as reported by the state news agency.

The statement did not provide details regarding the method, timing, or destination of Private King’s deportation, nor did it mention his current health status.

This announcement comes approximately one month after North Korea admitted to his detention.