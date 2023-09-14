Advertisement
North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un Makes Extended Visit to Russia
  • Kim Jong Un’s visit to Russia prolonged, fueling suspicions of arms deal.
  • Kim and Putin discussed military cooperation and satellite development.
  • US warns of potential UN Security Council violations.

North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, has unexpectedly prolonged his visit to Russia, where he was in discussions with President Vladimir Putin, sparking suspicions of a potential arms deal.

During their meeting, the two leaders explored options for military cooperation.

Furthermore, President Putin graciously accepted an invitation from Kim Jong Un to visit North Korea, as stated by a spokesperson for the Kremlin.

This development has raised concerns, as Moscow’s procurement of weapons for its involvement in the conflict in Ukraine could potentially violate United Nations resolutions, a warning issued by the United States.

Kim Jong Un’s visit to Russia included a warm welcome from President Putin at the Vostochny Space Center in Russia’s Far East.

The North Korean leader undertook a two-day journey to the location aboard his private, bulletproof luxury train.

Footage from Russian state media showcased the two leaders sharing smiles as they shook hands, with Putin personally guiding Kim Jong Un through the space center.

They also exchanged gifts, with Putin presenting Kim Jong Un with a space suit glove that had been to space multiple times and a Russian-made rifle.

In return, Kim Jong Un gifted Putin a North Korean-made firearm, among other items.

While President Putin returned to Moscow after the summit, Kim Jong Un’s visit was scheduled to continue for several days, although specific details were not provided by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

The North Korean leader was anticipated to oversee a display of Russian warships, visit various factories, and make a stop in the eastern city of Vladivostok on his way back home.

The meeting between the leaders of these two sanctioned regimes occurred at a time when their relations with Western countries were strained to the extreme.

During the summit, they discussed military matters and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, with Kim Jong Un appearing to express support for Russia’s actions.

“Russia has risen to a sacred fight to protect its sovereignty and security against the hegemonic forces” of the West, Mr Kim said, telling Mr Putin he would “always support” his decisions.

Additionally, President Putin pledged assistance to Pyongyang in the development of satellites, raising apprehensions in the United States about the possibility that Russian support for satellite technology could enhance North Korea’s missile program.

“That is quite troubling and would potentially be in violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions” which Russia itself had voted for in the past, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said on Wednesday.

Mr. Putin appeared to acknowledge this, saying there were “there are certain limitations” to military cooperation.

The US has also warned that it would “not hesitate to take action” if North Korea provides weapons to Russia, to which the Kremlin had said that the interests of Russia and North Korea were important to them “and not warnings from Washington”.

