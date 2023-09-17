Plane crash in Brazil kills 14, including tourists

A small plane crashed in Barcelos, Brazil with 14 people on board.

12 passengers and 2 crew members died.

An investigation is underway; the probable cause is a landing route error.

Advertisement

According to the governor of the state of Amazonas in northern Brazil, a tiny flight carrying 14 people crashed on Saturday.

The tragedy happened in the Barcelos province, which is around 400 kilometers (248 miles) from Manaus, the state capital.

“I deeply regret the death of the 12 passengers and two crew members who were victims of the plane crash in Barcelos on Saturday,” said Wilson Lima, Governor of Amazonas state on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Our teams have been working from the outset to provide the necessary support. My sympathy and prayers go out to their families and friends.”

In a statement, the Manaus Aerotaxi airline acknowledged that there had been an accident and that it was looking into it, but it provided no other information regarding fatalities or injuries.

“We count on respect for the privacy of those involved at this difficult time and will be available to provide all necessary information and updates as the investigation progresses,” the statement said.

Advertisement

The tiny aircraft, an Embraer Bandeirante with the registration PT-SOG, crashed, according to a statement from the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), and accident investigators from the Accident Inquiry and Prevention Center (CENIPA) were brought in to start an inquiry.

In an interview with the newspaper O Globo, Governor Lima said that the deceased were Brazilian vacationers and that the remains had already been taken off the plane.

Lima further mentioned that the area has frequent rainfall and that a mistake in the landing’s route was most likely to blame for the disaster.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read Russia will not look Prigozhin plane crash under international law Russia has conveyed to Brazil's aircraft investigation authority that it won't initiate...